The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Hits $6.78 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $1.26 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007944 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

