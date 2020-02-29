The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

