The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of RUBI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,988,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The Rubicon Project has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $969,812 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

