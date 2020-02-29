The Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kyber Network and IDEX. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, AirSwap and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

