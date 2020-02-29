THEKEY Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $5,109.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002430 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,760,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LBank, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

