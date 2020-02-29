THEKEY (TKY) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $7,654.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,760,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LATOKEN, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.