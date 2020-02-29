Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

