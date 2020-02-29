Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $290.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.