Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0029 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $653,733.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

