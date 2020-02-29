THETA Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. THETA has a market cap of $103.52 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, Coinbit, DDEX, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.