Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Update

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

TPRE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 974,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 70,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 138,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

