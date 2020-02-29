THORChain (RUNE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $762,320.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $762,320.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,765,867 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

