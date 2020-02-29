Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,208.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $49,344.00 and approximately $60,208.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00690613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007563 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

