Thore Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,540.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $43,473.00 and $54,540.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00684622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007719 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

