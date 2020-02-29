ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,673.90 or 0.19416475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $145.10 million and $177,505.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

