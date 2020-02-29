ThoreNext Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.26 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $142.26 million and $180,245.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00076157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.