ThoreNext Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $142.77 million and $203,214.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $6.59 or 0.00076356 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02471331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.