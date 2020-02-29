Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.34 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $2.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

