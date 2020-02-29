Tierion Hits Market Cap of $17.02 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $615,893.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

