Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 276,314 Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Green Brick Partners accounts for 2.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. 169,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

