Tieton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises comprises about 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 560,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,476. The stock has a market cap of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

