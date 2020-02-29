Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic comprises approximately 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. 39,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Key Tronic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

