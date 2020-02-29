Tieton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,670 shares during the period. Fluent comprises 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Fluent worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fluent news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $35,043.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,246,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,265.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,070 shares of company stock valued at $114,005 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 278,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,072. The company has a market cap of $173.59 million, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Fluent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

