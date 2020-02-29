Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 12,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

TIF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,198. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $120,181,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $114,046,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $74,831,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.