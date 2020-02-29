TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $118,914.00 and $8.41 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.02963286 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

