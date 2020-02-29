Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $481,696.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinBene, Huobi and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, C2CX, Bibox, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Hotbit, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

