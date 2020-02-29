Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 29.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

