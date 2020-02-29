TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 543.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.79% of TiVo worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in TiVo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 193,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TiVo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TiVo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in TiVo by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TiVo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TIVO opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.20. TiVo Corp has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIVO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.