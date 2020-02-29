TokenClub Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io and FCoin. TokenClub has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $539,953.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00482838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.06524692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011638 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,820,333 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.