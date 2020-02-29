Tokenomy Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Indodax and CoinBene. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $21,836.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Indodax, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.