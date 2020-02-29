TOKPIE Tops 1-Day Volume of $208.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $48,752.00 and $208.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,737,636 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

