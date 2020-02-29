Tolar Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Tolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Tolar has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $284,004.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tolar Token Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,599,723 tokens. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tolar Token Trading

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.