TOP (TOP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.85 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $198,827.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

