TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of TopBuild worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

