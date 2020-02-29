Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Toro has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.