Total Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

