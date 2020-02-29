Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $118.97. 1,699,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

