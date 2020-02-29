TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,485.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $845,438.00 and $2,485.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00433136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001745 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011794 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003236 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

