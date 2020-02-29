TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 10.3% in February

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

