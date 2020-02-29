Traceability Chain (TAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $6,313.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00426075 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011727 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012480 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

