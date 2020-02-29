Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131. Transcat has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.