Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

