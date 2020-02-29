Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) & UDR (NASDAQ:UDR) Head to Head Survey

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.67 $4.84 million N/A N/A UDR $1.15 billion 11.50 $184.96 million $2.08 21.63

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. UDR pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 UDR 0 8 3 0 2.27

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. UDR has a consensus price target of $50.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07% UDR 16.08% 5.81% 2.09%

Summary

UDR beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

