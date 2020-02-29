Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0015

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Trias has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

