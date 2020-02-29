Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in February

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.47. 156,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.