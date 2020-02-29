Triple Frond Partners LLC Has $126.03 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triple Frond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 10.8% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Charles Schwab worth $126,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

SCHW stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,385,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,315. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

