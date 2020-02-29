Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

GTS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $358.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.32. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director Cari M. Dominguez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.