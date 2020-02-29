Trollcoin One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $205,745.00 and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000877 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,689.89 or 1.00280389 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00066831 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.