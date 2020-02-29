TRON (TRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.55 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, TRON has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $1.55 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Bitbns, Rfinex, CoinEgg, Upbit, ChaoEX, BitFlip, Tidex, LBank, RightBTC, DragonEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, BitForex, Braziliex, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Coinrail, HitBTC, OEX, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Huobi, Exmo, Indodax, Kryptono, Tokenomy, Liquid, YoBit, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Hotbit, Coinnest, Allcoin, Kucoin, IDAX, Binance, Bithumb, Neraex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bittrex, Koinex, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Cryptomate, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, Ovis, IDCM, WazirX, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

