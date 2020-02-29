TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.98 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003780 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bithumb. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $19.28 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

